Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian wrote a heartfelt Instagram after her Wimbledon loss.

Just ten months ago, the legend Serena Williams nearly lost her life due to childbirth complications. On Saturday, she remarkably competed in the Wimbledon final, where she lost against Angelique Kerber.

Shortly following the loss, her husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian took to Instagram to express his love and support for Williams.

"Days after our baby girl was born, I kissed my wife goodbye before surgery and neither of us knew if she would be coming back. We just wanted her to survive—10 months later, she's in the #Wimbledon final," Ohanian wrote.

He went on to write that he has complete faith in her future victories, and the most important trophy of all was waiting at home - their daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

"Congratulations, @angie.kerber.@serenawilliams will be holding a trophy again soon—she's got the greatest one waiting at home for her. Our family knows she'll win many more trophies, too. She's just getting started. And I couldn't be more proud."

Fans on Twitter have chimed in to express their agreement with Ohanian. The fact that Williams even competed in the Wimbledon final this soon after her life was at stake is incredible in itself.