Serena Williams' wedding looked like a Disney fairy tale, and the internet is obsessed.

One Thursday night, the tennis legend Serena Williams finally tied the know with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, and their wedding looks like a real life version of a Disney fairy tale.

The high-profile couple exchanged their vows at the Contemporary Art Center in New Orleans surrounded by 200 guests, the likes of which included everyone from Beyonce and Jay-Z to Vogue's Anna Winter.

Just look at how happy and swept up by love they look.

The world needs more pure news like this to counteract all the Trump hell we are drowning in.

This looks like the ball scene from Cinderella, except there aren't depressing classist undertones of servanthood. Or evil stepsisters, or anthropomorphic pumpkin-carriages, or tiny mice that sew killer ballgowns (although anything is possible).

Basically, I'm saying Serena's dress and elegant decorations are fully out of control and I'm here for all of it.

Gorgeous photos of Serena Williams’ wedding to Alexis Ohanian in Vogue. Those jeweled Nikes for dancing are awesome. https://t.co/xj6Sxy28FJ pic.twitter.com/OOMBDAjUTP — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) November 18, 2017

According to Vanity Fair, the reception tables were meticulously and elegantly arranged. Each of the twelve tables were named after one of Serena's 12 grand slam titles, and guests were gifted replicas of her trophies to take home.