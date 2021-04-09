Server asks if they were wrong to report co-worker for contaminating customer's food.

Anyone who has worked in customer service is familiar with the sheer rage that can overtake your soul when someone humiliates, disrespects, or just spews false claims while you force a smile and nod along to the nonsense...

Still, even the rudest, pure-evil customers out there don't deserve to consume contaminated food, and the old threat of messing with a "Karen's" salad or spitting in a complainer's drink is usually never actually something that goes on in the service industry. Spitting in food would get you fired in most establishments, but even if it doesn't, calling out your co-worker's behavior is part of the job sometimes. Especially when tips are being pooled, the money your co-workers earn is also your money, so keeping everyone happy with their soda refills, endless sides of Ranch dressing, and often ridiculous requests is unfortunately just part of the gig.

So, when a frustrated server at a chain restaurant decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about an issue with their co-worker's revenge tactic for an annoying customer, people were quick to offer advice.