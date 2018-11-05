Server calls out ‘Christian’ customers for leaving the worst tip ever.

I truly with all of my heart believe that no able bodied person should be allowed to eat at restaurants without having worked as a server themselves. Invariably, people who are the stingiest about tipping, the least empathetic and the most difficult to wait on are those who don't understand how difficult bartending, serving, and barista jobs are.
You're saddled with enormous emotional responsibility of being nice to hungry strangers all while remembering scores of orders and menu specials. And due to tipping laws, you aren't even paid a full hourly wage, so if a table doesn't like you enough to tip-- there goes the shift's pay.
The economics of tipping aren't difficult to understand. Any of us who've worked a service job, love someone who worked a service job, or have an ounce of empathy are aware of how tipping works. But still, the worst people among us continue to play dumb when it benefits their wallets.
One server on Reddit received a particularly bad tip from a group of Christians who think the word of The Lord is as good as actual cash.
The table of six, which included two unruly children, opted to replace a regular cash tip with a tract about accepting Jesus into your heart. This in itself is awful, but it's made worse because the tract looks like a million dollar bill.
From afar, it looked like an actual big tip.
Once the server got up close they realized the other side of the fake bill was a Christian witnessing tool.
As you can see here, the horrible tip begins with this blaring sentence:
"Here is the million dollar question: will you go to Heaven when you die?!"
Here is MY blaring question: Why are people like this?!
Needless to say, this is prime example of what NOT to give your server. If you really want to show them the love of Christ, leave some cash and be a nice person.