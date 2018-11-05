Server calls out ‘Christian’ customers for leaving the worst tip ever.

I truly with all of my heart believe that no able bodied person should be allowed to eat at restaurants without having worked as a server themselves. Invariably, people who are the stingiest about tipping, the least empathetic and the most difficult to wait on are those who don't understand how difficult bartending, serving, and barista jobs are.

You're saddled with enormous emotional responsibility of being nice to hungry strangers all while remembering scores of orders and menu specials. And due to tipping laws, you aren't even paid a full hourly wage, so if a table doesn't like you enough to tip-- there goes the shift's pay.

The economics of tipping aren't difficult to understand. Any of us who've worked a service job, love someone who worked a service job, or have an ounce of empathy are aware of how tipping works. But still, the worst people among us continue to play dumb when it benefits their wallets.