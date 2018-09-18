Sesame Street puts out bonkers statement about Bert and Ernie's sexualities after writer says they're gay.

Just in case that Stormy Daniels comparing Donald Trump's penis to the Nintendo character Toad wasn't enough sexualization of cartoon characters for you today, Sesame Street has put forth a statement insisting that Bert and Ernie aren't lovers.
Let's go back a bit.
Former Sesame Street writer Mark Saltzman told Queerty that the singing dancing roommates grew up with was often inspired by his own relationship with acclaimed editor Arnold Glassman.
Asked if Bert and Ernie were a gay couple, Saltzman answered candidly.
"I always felt that without a huge agenda, when I was writing Bert & Ernie, they were," he said. "I didn’t have any other way to contextualize them. The other thing was, more than one person referred to Arnie & I as 'Bert & Ernie.'"
The head honchos (and homophobes?) at Sesame Workshop were not happy with Saltzman sharing this insight into his writing process.
"As we have always said, Bert and Ernie are best friends. They were created to teach preschoolers that people can be good friends with those who are very different from themselves," Sesame Workshop announced in a tweet. "Even though they are identified as male characters and posess many human traits and characteristics (as most Sesame Street Muppets do), they remain puppets, and do not have a sexual orientation."
Aww man. Did Mike Pence put them up to this?
Director Frank Oz said that in his opinion, Bert and Ernie aren't a beloved celebrity couple called "Bernie"...not that there's anything wrong with being gay, though.
It wasn't long before the Twittersphere was abuzz about Sesame Street's disappointing announcement.
Hypothetically, if the Muppets wanted to get married, the Supreme Court's decision legalizing gay marriage in 2013 would have been a big deal to them.
People called out a double standard in the Muppetverse. If Miss Piggy and Kermit are allowed to be straight, why aren't Bert and Ernie allowed to be gay?
LET THESE PUPPETS LIVE THEIR TRUTH!
Mitch McConnell's speechwriter predicts that this announcement will translate into a "red wave" in the midterms.
So please, for Bert and Ernie's sake: vote.