Sesame Street puts out bonkers statement about Bert and Ernie's sexualities after writer says they're gay.

Just in case that Stormy Daniels comparing Donald Trump's penis to the Nintendo character Toad wasn't enough sexualization of cartoon characters for you today, Sesame Street has put forth a statement insisting that Bert and Ernie aren't lovers.

Please see our statement below regarding Bert and Ernie. pic.twitter.com/6r2j0XrKYu — Sesame Workshop (@SesameWorkshop) September 18, 2018

Let's go back a bit.

Former Sesame Street writer Mark Saltzman told Queerty that the singing dancing roommates grew up with was often inspired by his own relationship with acclaimed editor Arnold Glassman.

Asked if Bert and Ernie were a gay couple, Saltzman answered candidly.

"I always felt that without a huge agenda, when I was writing Bert & Ernie, they were," he said. "I didn’t have any other way to contextualize them. The other thing was, more than one person referred to Arnie & I as 'Bert & Ernie.'"

Giphy

The head honchos (and homophobes?) at Sesame Workshop were not happy with Saltzman sharing this insight into his writing process.