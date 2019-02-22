The internet is losing it over this f*ckable statue of shirtless Abraham Lincoln.

Sorry, Michaelangelo's David. There's a new marble heartthrob inspiring fire in flesh-and-blood loins and it's of...*record scratch*...Abraham Lincoln?
Screenwriter Zack Stentz shared a photo of a statue blessing the halls of the Los Angeles courthouse that features a shirtless Abraham Lincoln appearing to wear the 19th century version of grey sweatpants, and sensually pulling them down.
Sexy Abraham Lincoln is certainly inspiring an uprising in the south ;)
Sexy Abe is inspiring puns across the union, even though he famously isn't into bondage ;) ;) (double winky face).
The Gettysburg Undress— Alec MacGillis (@AlecMacGillis) February 20, 2019
Honest Abs— Ned Pyle (@NerdPyle) February 20, 2019
Four-score and seven inches ago...— Robert A George (@RobGeorge) February 20, 2019
Baberaham Twinkoln— Simon Gurr (@simongurr) February 20, 2019
America really is horny for a good president.
President Baberaham Twinkoln is inspiring some vital new ideas.
It's not the first time that the Lincoln Thirst Trap has gone viral. He has a doppelganger in the DC Office of Public Records.
The backstory behind Honest Abs is as tantalizing as the statue itself. Sexy Abraham Lincoln was sculpted by James Lee Hansen, who used his gangly, six-packed self as the model of the great emancipator. He entered a government competition and low and behold,
Welcome to the club, people!
Abraham Lincoln has long been my dream man: he's 6'4", sensitive, and liked going to the theater for a bang.
Too soon?