The internet is losing it over this f*ckable statue of shirtless Abraham Lincoln.

Sorry, Michaelangelo's David. There's a new marble heartthrob inspiring fire in flesh-and-blood loins and it's of...*record scratch*...Abraham Lincoln?

Screenwriter Zack Stentz shared a photo of a statue blessing the halls of the Los Angeles courthouse that features a shirtless Abraham Lincoln appearing to wear the 19th century version of grey sweatpants, and sensually pulling them down.

Reminder that the Los Angeles federal courthouse has a statue of Abraham Lincoln where he's a shirtless young stud suggestively tugging at his waistband like a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model: pic.twitter.com/32bjqEERYi — Zack Stentz (@MuseZack) February 20, 2019

Sexy Abraham Lincoln is certainly inspiring an uprising in the south ;)

Sexy Abe is inspiring puns across the union, even though he famously isn't into bondage ;) ;) (double winky face).

The Gettysburg Undress — Alec MacGillis (@AlecMacGillis) February 20, 2019

Honest Abs — Ned Pyle (@NerdPyle) February 20, 2019