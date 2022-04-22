20 people share the R-rated songs they had assumed were innocent.

Sex, drugs, and rock and roll: the motto of the boomer generation. And if your parents are boomers like mine - gross!

How many times have we been singing along to a catchy tune in front of your folks without realizing the sheer horniness of our words? I shudder to think!

When a Reddit user asked, "Which song's lyrics sounds innocent but actually about sex?" the internet lit up with fun facts and sexy trivia.

1.

Died in your arms by by Cutting Crew. - Smock710

2.

The Macarena. It's a song about a woman having a threesome with her boyfriend's friends. - AggravatingControl43

3.

Everyone knows about YMCA, right? It's about gay hookups at the YMCA. - shnozdog

4.