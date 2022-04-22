Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
20 people share the R-rated songs they had assumed were innocent.

20 people share the R-rated songs they had assumed were innocent.

Sally Ann Hall
Apr 22, 2022 | 7:04 PM
ADVERTISING

Sex, drugs, and rock and roll: the motto of the boomer generation. And if your parents are boomers like mine - gross!

How many times have we been singing along to a catchy tune in front of your folks without realizing the sheer horniness of our words? I shudder to think!

When a Reddit user asked, "Which song's lyrics sounds innocent but actually about sex?" the internet lit up with fun facts and sexy trivia.

1.

Died in your arms by by Cutting Crew. - Smock710

2.

The Macarena. It's a song about a woman having a threesome with her boyfriend's friends. - AggravatingControl43

3.

Everyone knows about YMCA, right? It's about gay hookups at the YMCA. - shnozdog

4.

The Foo Fighters "All My Life" is about going down on a girl.

It never occurred to me at all until I read that Dave Grohl said in an interview, "That song is a little dirty. It's a pleasure-giving experience - giving someone something that they'll remember for the rest of their lives, and if you do it right, they will."

- eDgAR

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content