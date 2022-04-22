20 people share the R-rated songs they had assumed were innocent.

How many times have we been singing along to a catchy tune in front of your folks without realizing the sheer horniness of our words? I shudder to think!
When a Reddit user asked, "Which song's lyrics sounds innocent but actually about sex?" the internet lit up with fun facts and sexy trivia.
Died in your arms by by Cutting Crew. - Smock710
The Macarena. It's a song about a woman having a threesome with her boyfriend's friends. - AggravatingControl43
Everyone knows about YMCA, right? It's about gay hookups at the YMCA. - shnozdog
The Foo Fighters "All My Life" is about going down on a girl.
It never occurred to me at all until I read that Dave Grohl said in an interview, "That song is a little dirty. It's a pleasure-giving experience - giving someone something that they'll remember for the rest of their lives, and if you do it right, they will."
- eDgAR