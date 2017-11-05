An American woman won the New York marathon. It only took 40 years.

For the first time in 40 years, an American woman has won the New York City Marathon. Shalane Flanagan placed first on Sunday, beating out Kenyan runner Mary Keitany, who has won the past three years in a row.

Flanagan's unofficial race time was 2:26:53, making her average time about six minutes per each of the 26.2 miles. She ran in tandem with Keitany for much of the race, until she broke ahead at the 23rd mile.

Flanagan is an Olympic Athlete, who competed in the 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games. She's placed competitively in marathons in the past — tenth in 2012 and sixth in 2016.

“This is the moment I have dreamed off since I was a little girl,” Flanagan told Reuters. “It’s been a tough week for New Yorkers and a tough week for our nation and I thought of what a better gift than to make Americans smile today."

Twitter is getting emotional at the news of Flanagan's victory.

40 years later, we have an American women champion at the #TCSNYCMarathon. Understandably, @ShalaneFlanagan just overwhelmed with joy.🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/PSnAcz63GR — TCS NYC Marathon (@nycmarathon) November 5, 2017