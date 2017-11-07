People keep shattering their brand new, thousand-dollar iPhones.

The new iPhone, with its all-glass body and $1,000 pricetag, is finally here. It's only been a few days of iPhone X mayhem, but in that short time, people are already managing to shatter their phones. Picture it: You wait online all day at the Apple Store, spend a mortgage payment, and finally get your new phone out into the parking lot. Then you drop it.

As BuzzFeed reports, dropping your phone isn't cheap. Without Applecare, it will cost you $550 to fix shattered glass. That means some people have already dropped over $1500 on this phone in a few days.

Naturally, everyone who has already broken their new toy took to Twitter and Instagram to vent about it.

if anyone is having a bad day, I just shattered my iPhone X if it makes u feel any better pic.twitter.com/wCtb3c3MZg — samer (@SamerButi) November 6, 2017

Spent all my savings on the new #iPhoneX and it's already broken. My life is all completely ruined now. pic.twitter.com/JloYEehZB2 — Avirup (@CentralWinger_) November 3, 2017

It's Sunday and I've already heard from 3 of my friends they've broken their iphoneX with just one drop 👏👏👏👏 apple technology at it's finest — Mario Perez (@TechGuys_Gamers) November 5, 2017