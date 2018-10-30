Shaun White's Halloween costume was so offensive he apologized to the Special Olympics.

In a surprising moment of respite, a lot of the best celebrity costumes this year avoided some of the tired and bigoted themes that often crop up during the holiday. Basically, the other rich white people saw what happened to Megyn Kelly when she defended black face, and they took notes. Well, most of them.
Rather than falling back on a racist Halloween costume, professional snowboarder Shaun White decided to punch down on another marginalized group by dressing in an ableist costume.
In a what some would call a bold move, White dressed up as "Simple Jack," a character with a disability played by Ben Stiller in the 2008 film Tropic Thunder. As you can see from the photos, he really leaned into stereotypes of the intellectually disabled.
Needless to say, White got called out by people who felt his costume was an overt mockery of people with disabilities, and played into harmful stereotypes. Given his platform as an Olympian, it left a very bad taste in people's mouths.
The Special Olympics directly responded to White's costume, expressing how disappointing it was to see him mocking people in that manner.
"We are truly disappointed that Shaun White, an acclaimed Olympian, would choose this costume which is so offensive and causes so much pain. Disability is not a joke nor should it be a punchline. We hope that Shaun White and others learn that this just continues stigma, stereotypes and discrimination."
After receiving backlash both from followers online and the Special Olympics community, White issued an apology and removed his original Instagram post of the costume.
The Special Olympics responded by thanking him for addressing concerns, but others believe he should put his money and platform where his mouth is.
Hopefully, White will take this critique into genuine consideration so he can function as an ally in the future.