Shaun White's Halloween costume was so offensive he apologized to the Special Olympics.

In a surprising moment of respite, a lot of the best celebrity costumes this year avoided some of the tired and bigoted themes that often crop up during the holiday. Basically, the other rich white people saw what happened to Megyn Kelly when she defended black face, and they took notes. Well, most of them.

Rather than falling back on a racist Halloween costume, professional snowboarder Shaun White decided to punch down on another marginalized group by dressing in an ableist costume.

In a what some would call a bold move, White dressed up as "Simple Jack," a character with a disability played by Ben Stiller in the 2008 film Tropic Thunder. As you can see from the photos, he really leaned into stereotypes of the intellectually disabled.

