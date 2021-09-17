Sibling asks if they're wrong to tell bride it's her fault kids came to childfree wedding.

The decision of whether or not to invite children to a wedding can be a divisive one for many families, especially if your cousin is going to be devastated that she can't bring her all six of her perpetually screaming, spoiled kids to your formal evening event.

Some parents prefer to use weddings as an excuse to take the night off parenting and find someone else to watch their kids, but others can't imagine not bringing their kids to any family celebration. Involving young children into the ceremony can be adorable as flower girls and ring bearers stumbling down the aisle beaming with pride can be a major highlight of kindergarten for your niece or nephew and a premium framed photo opportunity.

However, if an invitation strictly states that children aren't welcome, bringing them anyway and forcing an exhausted catering crew to conjure up chicken nuggets and grilled cheese sandwiches out of the abyss is objectively bad wedding etiquette. So, when a conflicted sibling decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not they were wrong to be honest with their sister about how she handled the "no kids" rule at her wedding, people were quick to help deem a verdict.