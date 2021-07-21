Sibling asks if they’re wrong to refuse to attend ‘home wrecker’ sister’s wedding.

Sibling rivalry is a classic tale as old as time, especially when you insert all that tension into the dramatic chaos of wedding planning.

While nobody should have to attend a wedding when they don't support the couple's relationship, projecting your own moral standards onto your siblings or loved ones can be a toxic and destructive pattern. Just because there might be some whispers at the open bar about how your cousin is pregnant on her wedding day and you happen to be saving yourself for marriage doesn't mean their love isn't as real as two child-free virgins in a church.

As long as your family and friends are safe, happy and in love on their wedding day, you should keep all your opinions to yourself regardless of how many glasses of champagne you've chugged while judging the centerpieces. So, when a conflicted person decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not it'd be wrong to boycott their sister's wedding, people were quick to help deem a verdict.