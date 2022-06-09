Person asks if they're a jerk for ruining sister's business because she shamed their scars.

Siblings can be your best friends or worst enemies. Often, they are best friends who know how to hurt you better than your worst enemies...

So when a Reddit user was banned from a major family event for a very shallow and upsetting reason, they retaliated... which made things even worse for the family. They then consulted the high authority of the internet to ask:

AITA (am I the as*hole) for throwing away my sister's work equipment and ruining her business after she didn't want me at her engagement party?

Context: My sister makes and sells simple traditional outfits for women. At first she did it just as a side job and would sell her stuff to friends and family. Approximately 2 years ago ago she dropped out of college to go full time and wanted to start by selling on Facebook groups and on our country's Craigslist.