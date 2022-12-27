Sibling leaves Christmas early, withholds gifts from family after brother's fat jokes.

Family Christmas gatherings can be the best of times or the worst of times.
While grinning and bearing bad dynamics can sometimes be the move.
Other times, the best way to handle familial disrespect is to simply walk away.
They wrote:
AITA for leaving my family’s Christmas party early and taking the gifts I’d bought for my family members with me?
For the last few years, I avoided spending Christmas with my family because I have a bad relationship with my brother. My parents defend him when he says some pretty awful things, and we’ve had small Christmases because of the pandemic.
This year we were going to my grandparents’ place and there would be lots of family there. I thought it would be easier to avoid my brother and there'd be more people who might be annoyed at my brother if he decided to be a jerk.