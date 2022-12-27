Sibling leaves Christmas early, withholds gifts from family after brother's fat jokes.

Family Christmas gatherings can be the best of times or the worst of times.

While grinning and bearing bad dynamics can sometimes be the move.

Other times, the best way to handle familial disrespect is to simply walk away.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, the OP shared why they walked out of Christmas early this year.

They wrote:

AITA for leaving my family’s Christmas party early and taking the gifts I’d bought for my family members with me?​​​​

For the last few years, I avoided spending Christmas with my family because I have a bad relationship with my brother. My parents defend him when he says some pretty awful things, and we’ve had small Christmases because of the pandemic.