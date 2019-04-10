18 people share simple things you can do to improve your life. Open your blinds.

Sometimes even the slightest change to your mindset or schedule can completely improve your life.
While there are always the standard life-changing recommendations such as eating healthy, exercising, and not spending your whole life staring at a screen, there's always more to learn. When scrolling through motivational quotes on Instagram from influencers whose main message is "be positive," sometimes it's difficult to decide what advice is worth your commitment. Call me cynical, but I'm not sure a swimsuit model from a wealthy family should be the authority on mental health simply because she's sponsored by a juicer.
That's why, when a recent Reddit asked, "what's a simple thing someone can do to better their life?" the internet was ready to share their life hacks, tips and tricks. Prepare to spring clean your brain, it's time to get motivated.
1. Sage advice, "HankSinatra."
Create a budget. There are so many free tools available online that it really is simple. Take a few minutes each day to monitor your spending/saving and you'll thank yourself later.
2. Definitely, "PMmeYOURtitsFORmemes."
Be more honest, but don't be a douchebag about it.
3. Key to success, "Easypeaseee."
Have achievable short term goals, and reward yourself appropriately when you achieve them.
4. Hell yeah, "Avbitten."
Compliment people behind their backs. It seriously reduces the drama you have to deal with in your day to day life. Especially do it to co-workers.
5. Real food is a necessity, "pygmyshrew."
The habits that have made life less stressful for me sound boring and lame:
Eat real food.
Get sleep.
Be on time.
Look decent.
Be polite.
Do what you say you're going to do.
But boy do they make a difference. I spent my twenties and thirties fighting against these things, believing they'd make me boring. Well, they have, but I'm happier.
6. Late people are the worst, "BIgTrey3."
“To be early is to be on time, to be on time is to be late, to be late is to be forgotten”
-My college football head coach.
7. This is inspiring, "TheTigerStripedCat."
Delve into your fantasies every once in a while.
As people get older, they tend to lose a lot of that spirit which allows them to sit around thinking of amazing things.
Picture some fun stuff! Picture some impossible things which, although they don't exist in the real world, do exist in your mind.
Although it's important to keep a firm perspective on the real world, let yourself daydream a little.
Better yet, put it down on paper. Write a little story, draw a picture.
One of the best things about humans is their ability to be creative. I think it's important to never lose that creativity.
You never know - you could be sitting on an imagination which is capable of creating best-selling novels or world class paintings.
8. For sure, "The_Lady_Aurora."
Be willing to give genuine apologies when you are wrong. No excuses, no justifications, just, "I screwed up by doing X, I see now that it (affected you this way). I should have done Y. I'm sorry."
This shows that you have thought about it from their perspective, care how they feel, and want to do better by them. Apologies that start with justifications or excuses often feel hollow to the recipient
9. Vitamin D saves lives, "KennyPowers55420."
Open some blinds my dude and let some sun shine in your house in the mornings. It always made happy.
10. Definitely, "jellybelly62."
Don't hold on to anger.
11. Water is life, "BlacKloudDhali."
Drink more water.
12. Good deeds are awesome, "flashketchup22."
Consciously try to make someone else's day better. It will almost always make you feel better too.
13. Classic advice, but worth noting, "sploogester."
Exercise. It really helps if you're dedicated and consistent with it
14. 100%, "halfpint513."
Don't ignore their mental health. It is everything.
15. Throw out all the garbage, "RadonLab."
You need to throw out all the garbage from your head, understand what makes you unhappy and try to change it.
16. Social media is no joke, "the-fart-master."
Delete Facebook
17. Classic, "Sega32X."
Wear sunscreen
18. Thanks, mom. "dottmatrix."
Eat more vegetables.