Single dad slams 'deadbeat' ex for not wanting custody of their child. The internet takes her side.

Another day, another example of a man blaming a woman for his problems. Fun! A single dad who was overwhelmed with raising a child on his own took to reddit to whine about how he is stuck taking care of his kid after the court gave him full custody. The twist? His wife wanted to have an abortion, he wouldn't let her, and once the child was born she agreed to give him full custody and pay child support. This dad somehow still managed to go on an internet rant about her alleged shortcomings, going as far as referring to her as a "deadbeat mom." Cool, dude.

He essentially mapped out all the ways in which this woman did what was agreed upon, and yet seems to be looking for sympathy here. Because the internet sometimes isn't an explosive trash fire, sympathy is not what he got. People were quick to point out how these daddy issues are a result of his own making, not his ex's. As the kids say, the internet clapped back.