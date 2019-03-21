Single man's list of 'requirements for a wife' goes viral. Must love deepthroating.

It's important to know what you want when you're looking for a partner. Far too many end up in romantic hot water because they haven't been able to parse their own needs and desires. But still, there's a pretty big difference between figuring out some crucial traits and interests you value in a partner, and concocting an impossibly specific and entitled list.

But let's be honest, the internet as a collective is not all that interested in reading the healthy and well-adjusted lists of traits people value in partners, we love to watch a train wreck in real time. The most entertaining relationship posts are by far the steaming hot messes exploding for the world to gawk at, and a recent viral post on the Choosing Beggars subreddit delivers an optimal level of mess.

In a true display of unearned male confidence, a single straight man who self-describes as "not your average joe" rattled off a list of highly sexual and deeply contradictory traits he desires in a future wife.

If you need to take a long, deep, near-death nap after reading this man's demands, you are far from alone.