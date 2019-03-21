Single man's list of 'requirements for a wife' goes viral. Must love deepthroating.

It's important to know what you want when you're looking for a partner. Far too many end up in romantic hot water because they haven't been able to parse their own needs and desires. But still, there's a pretty big difference between figuring out some crucial traits and interests you value in a partner, and concocting an impossibly specific and entitled list.
But let's be honest, the internet as a collective is not all that interested in reading the healthy and well-adjusted lists of traits people value in partners, we love to watch a train wreck in real time. The most entertaining relationship posts are by far the steaming hot messes exploding for the world to gawk at, and a recent viral post on the Choosing Beggars subreddit delivers an optimal level of mess.
In a true display of unearned male confidence, a single straight man who self-describes as "not your average joe" rattled off a list of highly sexual and deeply contradictory traits he desires in a future wife.
If you need to take a long, deep, near-death nap after reading this man's demands, you are far from alone.
People on Reddit immediately started roasting him for every aspect of his post.
But truly, how could this man post these words on the internet and not expect to get ripped a new one?! Every fiber of my being wants this man to be kidding.
The cocktail of otherworldly entitlement and teenage level horniness is so potent it nearly leaps through the computer screen to give all of us alcohol poisoning.
The issue is, even if this man is truly all he cracks himself up to be, and women are tirelessly clamoring for his companionship, his description doesn't sound like any human woman that exists. Particularly when you pepper in the weird bit about playing with his cat during sex?!
Needless to say, I have a strong feeling this man will not find what he desires any time soon. However, the silver lining lies in just how much roasting fodder he gave the internet for free.