Sister asks if she was wrong to 'draw attention' from bride by drinking milk at wedding.

Kimberly Dinaro
May 25, 2022 | 6:04 PM
You've heard of a "Bridezilla," but what about a...Milk Monster?

The stress of planning a wedding and organizing too many people you love into one room with an open bar can be enough to turn any otherwise normal person into a crazed amateur event planner from the depths of hell. So, when a confused sister decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about her sister's drink ban, people were ready to help.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for drinking a half-gallon of milk at my sister's wedding?

Ok I know this sounds pretty f*cking absurd, but this is genuinely something my family is fighting about. I quit drinking 4 months ago and my oldest sister Emmy's wedding was last weekend.

My younger sister Sara has been really supportive of me getting sober and she actually packed me a little cooler bag of non-alcoholic drinks for the wedding when she knew there would be an open bar and wanted me to have other options.

