Sister snaps at teen brother after he tells mom about divorce papers he saw in dad's car.

Divorce is never easy, even when it's the best path for all involved.

This is doubly true when you have kids, and sometimes, the older they are the worse it is.

While teen or adult children might not require the same custody considerations as little kids, the emotional attachment to the nuclear family "as it was" is even more strongly embedded. This can lead to some intense dynamics.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a young woman asked if she's wrong for telling her teen brother it's his fault their dad distanced himself.

She wrote:

AITA for telling my brother he has nobody to blame but himself for our dad being cold to him?

My (21f) brother (16m) and I's parents are getting divorced, this isn't really a shock to either of us. 6 months ago my brother asked if we could hang out and when we did, he shows me a picture on his phone.