Sisters get a NSFW surprise while reading their late mom's letters from their dad.

You learn a lot about a loved one when they die, that is - if they've documented things for you to learn. It's not uncommon for old friends and lovers to pop up at a funeral and share stories that paint your loved one in a fresh light. It's also fairly normal to come across letters or keepsakes that fill in the interior of their personal life.

However, it's another thing entirely to come across salacious love letters addressed to your late mom, written by none other than your dad.

At first, the Twitter user Morven and her sisters found sweet solace in a box of love letters addressed from their dad to their late mom.

But once they actually started reading they got a quick taste of the NSFW sexual proclivities of their parents, which was enough to cause them to shut away the letters.

After my Mum died we found letters, tied in a bow from my Dad from when he worked away in London in the 60’s. My crying sisters and I held hands, opened one and the whole thing was about how much he missed shagging her, apparently a bit of a goer. Didn’t read the rest. — Morven (@MorvMW) August 12, 2018

People on Twitter were cracking up at how quickly the letters went from sweet mourning to old-timey sexts.