Woman asks if she’s wrong to skip husband’s bday party because of his ‘dangerous’ prank.

If you're not someone who likes to be surprised, momentarily confused and then laughed at, you probably don't love feeling like you're constantly on a hidden camera reality show in your own home. Finding a partner with a sense of humor is a priority for most people, but there can sometimes be a fine line between being funny and being mean-spirited.
If the person you're "pranking," isn't laughing, then your joke is just bullying. That can be a tough lesson to learn for the family clown, but a big part of cheering up your loved ones with your comedy skills is knowing how to read the room. If your wife has a baby on her hip, you're running late, and she's processing the fact that she's about to spend an indefinite amount of time dodging digs from your mother-in-law over bland pasta salad, it might be a good idea to skip the "hilarious" practical joke.