20 people confess the absolute pettiest 'hill they're willing to die on.'

Sally Ann Hall
Apr 21, 2022 | 8:28 PM
If you're like me, (omg congrats!) then you are petty and proud of it. And where better to celebrate such likeable traits than the internet?

A blessed Reddit user asked, "What's the smallest hill you'll die on?" and the universe provided, baby. Don't worry, I edited out most of the grammar stuff.

1.

Fantasy football is just DND for people who like sports. Dressing up to go the Stadium is sports cosplay.

- dawrina

2.

If it doesn't have shelves, drawers, or any storage space, it is a table. Not a desk!

- Spiritual-Ad-3030

3.

Nobody should be telling other people how to eat their food. Ketchup on hot dogs, pineapple on pizzas, well-done steaks, mustard on pumpkin pie, I don't give a fuck. Leave people alone and let them eat what they like.

- Mythnam

4.

4.

Tall burgers completely nullify all the benefits of burgers, and are an abomination unto cuisine. A good burger is the perfect portable food. It should be edible using only your hands and mouth,without cutlery, and without making too much mess.

