20 people confess the absolute pettiest 'hill they're willing to die on.'

A blessed Reddit user asked, "What's the smallest hill you'll die on?" and the universe provided, baby. Don't worry, I edited out most of the grammar stuff.
Fantasy football is just DND for people who like sports. Dressing up to go the Stadium is sports cosplay.
- dawrina
If it doesn't have shelves, drawers, or any storage space, it is a table. Not a desk!
- Spiritual-Ad-3030
Nobody should be telling other people how to eat their food. Ketchup on hot dogs, pineapple on pizzas, well-done steaks, mustard on pumpkin pie, I don't give a fuck. Leave people alone and let them eat what they like.
- Mythnam
Tall burgers completely nullify all the benefits of burgers, and are an abomination unto cuisine. A good burger is the perfect portable food. It should be edible using only your hands and mouth,without cutlery, and without making too much mess.