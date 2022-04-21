20 people confess the absolute pettiest 'hill they're willing to die on.'

If you're like me, (omg congrats!) then you are petty and proud of it. And where better to celebrate such likeable traits than the internet?

A blessed Reddit user asked, "What's the smallest hill you'll die on?" and the universe provided, baby. Don't worry, I edited out most of the grammar stuff.

1.

Fantasy football is just DND for people who like sports. Dressing up to go the Stadium is sports cosplay. - dawrina

2.

If it doesn't have shelves, drawers, or any storage space, it is a table. Not a desk! - Spiritual-Ad-3030

3.

Nobody should be telling other people how to eat their food. Ketchup on hot dogs, pineapple on pizzas, well-done steaks, mustard on pumpkin pie, I don't give a fuck. Leave people alone and let them eat what they like. - Mythnam

Okay wtf does this person like to eat? I'm dying to know...

4.