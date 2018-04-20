'Smallville' actress Allison Mack arrested for her role in an alleged sex slave cult

One of my favorite mindless internet rituals is doing a quick search on celebrities I haven't seen pop up in awhile. My search history is full of important research question such as: Did anyone from Dawson's Creek make it out of the creek and get their clothes dried (that's what the show is about, right)?! Or more aptly: is the Smallville actress Allison Mack getting arrested for her role in an alleged sex slave cult?! Wait, what?!
In case y'all were out living productive lives and missed this key piece of news, Mack is accused of recruiting for the terrifying sex cult Nxivm. The cult itself was founded by the master creep Keith Raniere who allegedly blackmailed women into becoming sex slaves and forced them to brand his initials into their skin as part of a "ritual." How sway!
Back in March, Raniere was arrested in Mexico under charges of sex trafficking. Mack had been hiding out with Raniere in his Mexican villa, and will appear in a Brooklyn court on Friday under the charges of "Co-conspirator 1," reports The Albany Times Union.
On Raniere's criminal complaint, Mack is named as Raniere's direct (sex) "slave," who also actively used her celebrity status and clean-cut persona to recruit new women. Even though Mack was technically considered one of Raniere's "slaves," she held a special position as second-in-command and also acted as "master" to the other women.
According to the allegations, Mack enticed women into Nxivm's elite inner circle known as "The Vow." Her recruitment method involved claiming it was a women's mentorship group, then when women took the bait, she'd demand collateral in exchanger for membership. The collateral included everything from embarrassing statements, to nudes, to even live photo shoots of the women having sex.
Friday's hearing will determine the fate of Mack, hopefully, justice will be served for all the women she helped Raniere entrap.