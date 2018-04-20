'Smallville' actress Allison Mack arrested for her role in an alleged sex slave cult

One of my favorite mindless internet rituals is doing a quick search on celebrities I haven't seen pop up in awhile. My search history is full of important research question such as: Did anyone from Dawson's Creek make it out of the creek and get their clothes dried (that's what the show is about, right)?! Or more aptly: is the Smallville actress Allison Mack getting arrested for her role in an alleged sex slave cult?! Wait, what?!

In case y'all were out living productive lives and missed this key piece of news, Mack is accused of recruiting for the terrifying sex cult Nxivm. The cult itself was founded by the master creep Keith Raniere who allegedly blackmailed women into becoming sex slaves and forced them to brand his initials into their skin as part of a "ritual." How sway!

Back in March, Raniere was arrested in Mexico under charges of sex trafficking. Mack had been hiding out with Raniere in his Mexican villa, and will appear in a Brooklyn court on Friday under the charges of "Co-conspirator 1," reports The Albany Times Union.