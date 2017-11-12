The 'Smallville' actress Allison Mack is accused of recruiting for a terrifying sex cult.

According to a recent article from Daily Mail, the Smallville actress Allison Mack is a key recruiter for the terrifying sex cult known as DOS. The cult title stands for "dominus obsequious sororium” which is Latin for “master over the slave women." The members of DOS are composed of the highest ranking women from the self-help group NXIVM, which is a larger cult targeting women.

Just last month the New York Times did a chilling report on NXIVM, which reveals that women are regularly branded with cauterizing rods, placed on starvation diets, and forced to recruit more "sex slaves." The group was founded by the human hellscape Keith Raniere who allegedly recruits women through the model of a "self-help" group and then traps them in a cult where they're required to have sex with him. What in the living f*ck?