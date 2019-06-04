Wow. This man got a Smoothie King employee fired for being horribly racist.

Two Smoothie King stores in North Carolina have closed due to customers experiencing disgusting displays of racism from the franchise's employees.

A customer named Tony Choi recently posted on Facebook about his horrible experience. While there with his two young children, an employee thought it would be funny to write Choi's name as "Jackie Chan" on his receipt. Really?

Choi's Facebook post explains:

I was just in this Smoothie King with my kids. Instead of asking for my name. Zack H. thought it would be funny to put "Jackie Chan" as my name. Being Korean, I find this very insulting. But the 3 employees working there at the time couldn't stop laughing about it. I experience racism here and there and usually doesn't bother me. Today I left this store furious on the inside, trying to not let my young kids know what just happened.

As you can imagine, people who saw Choi's post were not pleased.