SNL's Cecily Strong roasts America as Stormy Daniels.

During last night's installment of Saturday Night Live, a running theme was Trump's one year anniversary as president. In keeping with that theme, Cecily Strong made an appearance as Stormy Daniels on Weekend Update to discuss her affair with Donald Trump. But perhaps more
“I’m all over Huffington Post and Daily Beast,” Daniels quipped. "I’m like a liberal hero, even though I’m a Republican porn star who loves Sarah Palin.”
Strong's impression thoroughly roasted liberal hypocrisy, and the absurdity of the public scandal between the president and a porn star. While the impression occasionally pokes fun at Daniels herself, it takes care to point the fingers back at America as a whole.
At one point, while referencing her work as a porn star director, Daniels turns to Jost and roasts Hollywood's hypocrisy, saying, "Unlike your industry, we actually have female directors."
Throughout the sketch Strong as Stormy lists the many backhanded reasons America deserves her as a hero.
At one point, she jokes that "when you choose Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to safely take you home over Trump," and then proceed to elect Trump as president, “you get a Stormy" as your hero.
In many ways, Strong's rendition of Daniels seems to be as baffled at her political relevance as the rest of us are.
"I get it. I’m not what people think their hero would look like, but guess what America? I’m the hero you deserve right now. Ladies, when it’s the one-year anniversary of the Women’s March, and you’re arguing who gets to say Me Too? — you get a Stormy. And my hashtag isn’t Time’s Up. It’s *ss up," she concludes.