SNL's Cecily Strong roasts America as Stormy Daniels.

During last night's installment of Saturday Night Live, a running theme was Trump's one year anniversary as president. In keeping with that theme, Cecily Strong made an appearance as Stormy Daniels on Weekend Update to discuss her affair with Donald Trump. But perhaps more

If SNL doesn't do a bit about Stormy Daniels spanking Trump with a Forbes magazine with him on the cover while watching Shark Week then what's the point? — Jenna Cook (@jennuh_cook) January 19, 2018

“I’m all over Huffington Post and Daily Beast,” Daniels quipped. "I’m like a liberal hero, even though I’m a Republican porn star who loves Sarah Palin.”

Strong's impression thoroughly roasted liberal hypocrisy, and the absurdity of the public scandal between the president and a porn star. While the impression occasionally pokes fun at Daniels herself, it takes care to point the fingers back at America as a whole.

At one point, while referencing her work as a porn star director, Daniels turns to Jost and roasts Hollywood's hypocrisy, saying, "Unlike your industry, we actually have female directors."