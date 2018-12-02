'SNL’ cold open roasts Trump’s G20 summit with help from a flock of famous guests.

Alec Baldwin showed up to SNL last night and he brought another rendition of his Trump impression with him. This bit has admittedly begun to lose some of its charm, but luckily the sketch is filled with other amazing cameos to help keep it funny and fresh. The star studded cold open includes guest appearances from Ben Stiller as Michael Cohen and Fred Armisen as Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud, as well as performance by SNL cast members Kate McKinnon as Rudy Giuliani, Beck Bennett as Vladmir Putin, and Cecily Strong as Melania Trump. And they're all here to make fun of Trump's G20 summit in Argentina. Yay!

You can watch the full clip here:

Some highlights include: a joke about Melania's horrific holiday decorations, an intricate "bro handshake" between Vladmir Putin and Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud, and Kate Mckinnon's impression of Rudy Giuliani as a vampire.

The sketch could benefit from fewer gay jokes -- there are more clever, less offensive ways to poke fun at the relationships between these awful men -- but overall the cold open is a hit. Plus, it all culminates in a musical number, which is always fun. Music and making fun of Trump are the recipe for joy, after all!