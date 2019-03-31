'SNL' takes down the college admissions scandal from a new angle. A+.

After a short hiatus, SNL was back in full swing this week. Killing Eve star and all around perfect human Sandra Oh was last night's host, and boy oh boy did she bring the heat. The episode started off with a bang with Oh's opening monologue, which she used to poke fun at her inability to receive compliments. From there, Oh proved her character acting chops in a slew of hilarious sketches. The episode was definitely a standout in this season thus far, and one of the more fun sketches was one that imagined what was going down in a college admissions office after the recent scandals.

In the sketch, Cecily Strong, Sandra Oh, Kenan Thompson, Heidi Gardner, and Chris Redd play admissions board members who are trying to decide which students to admit off of the waitlist. They note that they have to be careful with their selections because of the recent news, but things don't go as planned. For example, they are in favor of one student whose picture includes someone's hand (presumably her mom's) holding a fan of cash in the corner of the frame, despite the fact that her only extracurricular was "snails."

You can watch the full video here: