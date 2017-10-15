Advertising

Last night's episode of Saturday Night Live did not shy away from tackling Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault allegations, and the larger issue of rape culture in the entertainment industry (and well, everywhere).

Just one week after SNL completely avoided the topic altogether (and faced blow-back on Twitter for said avoidance) they dedicated a full skit to the topic. And the resulting sketch managed a tricky, yet effective balance between absurdist jokes and PSA about violence against women.

The segment depicted Hollywood actresses at the New York Film Festival sitting down for a women's round table, with Cecily Strong and Leslie Jones playing real life actresses Marion Cotillard and Viola Davis, and Kate McKinnon reprising her role as the veteran fictional actress Debette Goldry.

The sketch shows moderator and Glamour.com associate editor Karen Domineau (played by Aidy Brant) hosting a discussion about the Weinstein allegations, and more specifically, each women's experience with sexual harassment in the industry.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=7&v=RbkVN6PMUHs

Unsurprisingly, McKinnon's character stole the majority of the spotlight for the sketch, switching between absurdist reckonings about "old Hollywood" and somewhat painful and cutting remarks about how men enable rape, and how harassment as a woman is nearly unavoidable. The segment ended with a PSA reminding viewers that violence against women is a problem that extends far beyond the limits of Hollywood.

Given the sensitive subject matter, the response on Twitter was unsurprisingly varied.

However, following the backlash for last week's silence on the topic, SNL had little choice in whether or not they should attempt to tackle the Weinstein allegations.

I'm starting to think Kate McKinnon is the best performer in SNL history. One man's opinion, but she's a machine. — Robert Healy, III (@blufftalk) October 15, 2017

The recurring Lincoln Center Women In Film sketch doesn’t really work as Harvey Weinstein critique. #SNL — Terry McCarty (@TVMCCA) October 15, 2017

One thing is for sure, McKinnon's character Goldry knows her stuff.

