SNL host Sam Rockwell dropped an uncensored f-bomb.

The Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri actor Sam Rockwell got a little too passionate during his SNL appearance last night, when he let an uncensored f-bomb fly during one of the sketches.

In the sketch, Rockwell plays a disgruntled teacher called Mr. Science alongside confused students Cecily Strong and Mikey Day. As the scene builds and Mr. Science lets the expletive slip in a moment of frustration with Day's character. "You guys can't be this f**cking stupid," Rockwell exclaimed.

While both Strong and Day kept their cool, the Twittersphere quickly exploded.

Um. Sam Rockwell just dropped the F bomb. LOL .. omg.. I'm scandalized.#SNL — Melissa (@melissasprofile) January 14, 2018

Oop Sam Rockwell just cost Lorne a lot of dollars... — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) January 14, 2018

Me holding my breath as a click on #SamRockwell trending hashtag.....<exhales with relief> pic.twitter.com/MVkDnC6DtP — Aylan Couchie (@AylanX) January 14, 2018