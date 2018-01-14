SNL host Sam Rockwell dropped an uncensored f-bomb.

The Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri actor Sam Rockwell got a little too passionate during his SNL appearance last night, when he let an uncensored f-bomb fly during one of the sketches.
In the sketch, Rockwell plays a disgruntled teacher called Mr. Science alongside confused students Cecily Strong and Mikey Day. As the scene builds and Mr. Science lets the expletive slip in a moment of frustration with Day's character. "You guys can't be this f**cking stupid," Rockwell exclaimed.
While both Strong and Day kept their cool, the Twittersphere quickly exploded.
As noted on Twitter, Rockwell wasn't the first, and likely won't be the last to drop the word f**k on SNL. Just last year Kristen Stewart dropped the f-bomb during her hosting session. And comedy darling Jenny Slate dropped the expletive during her first episode as a cast member, and she was sadly fired after the season. So, in a way, one could argue that Rockwell joined a very high-profile, exclusive club.