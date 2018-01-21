SNL's Kate McKinnon killed it as an elated Robert Mueller.

Last night's Weekend Update sketch featured a memorable visit from Special Counsel Robert Mueller, and comedian Kate McKinnon knocked it out of the park with her playful impression of the former FBI director.

Kate McKinnon is playing Robert Mueller and I’ve never been more AND less attracted to her at the same time. #SNL



This is everything. pic.twitter.com/wydeZ6GHbo — Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) January 21, 2018

When asked by Colin Jost about how the investigation, McKinnon pulled out a toothpick for chewing, and projected the unbridled excitement of anyone with a huge secret.

"I wanna tell ya so bad, but I can’t. I’m having a blast, man," McKinnon as Mueller says.

As the interview goes on, it becomes increasingly harder for a smirking Mueller to keep the beans from spilling. At one point he nearly cracks.

"Situation’s under control. You gotta remember I have actual footage. I want to tell you so bad, I can’t. It’s gonna be fun, oh man, Don Jr. he wrote in his Venmo description, ‘Russia'," Mueller spills before pulling himself back.