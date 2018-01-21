SNL's Kate McKinnon killed it as an elated Robert Mueller.

Last night's Weekend Update sketch featured a memorable visit from Special Counsel Robert Mueller, and comedian Kate McKinnon knocked it out of the park with her playful impression of the former FBI director.
When asked by Colin Jost about how the investigation, McKinnon pulled out a toothpick for chewing, and projected the unbridled excitement of anyone with a huge secret.
"I wanna tell ya so bad, but I can’t. I’m having a blast, man," McKinnon as Mueller says.
As the interview goes on, it becomes increasingly harder for a smirking Mueller to keep the beans from spilling. At one point he nearly cracks.
"Situation’s under control. You gotta remember I have actual footage. I want to tell you so bad, I can’t. It’s gonna be fun, oh man, Don Jr. he wrote in his Venmo description, ‘Russia'," Mueller spills before pulling himself back.
Between pulls of the toothpick and well-placed winks, a self-satisfied Mueller teases Jost with the possible outcomes of the investigation.
"Colin, you gotta understand: The guy didn’t leave me a trail of bread crumbs. He left me full loaves - seven-grain loaves straight from Panera Bread. I’m having a blast," Mueller quipped.
People on Twitter were fully rapt by McKinnon's coy rendition of Mueller.
Perhaps Mueller's next investigation could explore where there are any political impression McKinnon DOESN'T nail.