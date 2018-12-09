'SNL' sketch features a shirtless Jason Momoa as Khal Drogo. We're not mad.

Last night's SNL was hosted by Jason Momoa. You may remember him as the extremely muscular, extremely shirtless man who played Khal Drogo, leader of the Dothraki in Game of Thrones. One of the night's strongest sketches had Momoa play the ghost of his deceased Game of Thrones character, in all of his shirtless glory.

https://media.giphy.com/media/zVObavRkj6J8s/giphy.gif

The premise of the sketch is that Khal Drogo hosts a talk show in Game of Thrones heaven, where all of the characters who have been killed off come on as guests. Honestly, this is not a bad idea for a show, considering the potential guests list is basically limitless with the amount of characters they kill off in Game of Thrones.

You can watch the full clip here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=367&v=Bm7zFVk6Qhk

It's so nice to see that GOT references are still funny, even after it's been off the air for over a year. In fact, one of the best jokes is about how long the series has been on hiatus. Kenan Thompson asks, "Brienne of Tarth, are you even dead? I mean, the show has been off for so long, I'm honestly asking." I literally had the same question.