'SNL' mercilessly takes down R. Kelly in spoof of explosive Gayle King interview.

It's hard to believe that it's barely been a week since R. Kelly showed his true, horrifying colors during an interview with Gayle King, and thus gave the internet its latest meme.
In case you missed it, Gayle King calmly interviewed the disgraced hip hop artist about his recent arrest, which caused Kelly to have a public breakdown full of tears, rage, and buffoonery. Essentially, Gayle King gracefully did her job and let R. Kelly make a fool of himself on live television.
Aside from being the perfect source for a viral meme, the interview also provided great material for SNL. The live sketch show opened with Leslie Jones perfectly playing a poised Gayle King, and Kenan Thompson delivering a spot on deranged R. Kelly.
The cold open is painfully accurate right from the top, when R. Kelly tells Gayle King, "You can just call me victim." And from there it only gets better, as Thompson plays the perfect blend of unhinged maniac and bumbling fool.
You can watch the full video here:
Jones and Thompson play off each other well and brought just enough comedic exaggeration to make this spoof hit all the right notes. It's summed up perfectly when Jones delivers the line, "I want to laugh right now, but I can't tell if this interview is prank on you or me." Honestly, the real interview felt like a prank being played on us all, and this sketch felt like a much needed gift that we received for having to sit through the original. Thank you, Ms. Jones and Mr. Thompson.