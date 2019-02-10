'SNL' hilariously honors Nancy 'Madame Clap Back' Pelosi in iconic sketch.

As we all know, Nancy Pelosi made history and set the internet on fire when she presented the world with the "fuck you" clap at the State of the Union this past week. Naturally, Saturday Night Live incorporated this iconic moment into a sketch in this week's episode. And because sometimes we are allowed nice things, Pelosi was perfectly played by none other than comedy queen Kate McKinnon. The digital short is a Charlie's Angels style trailer that presents the women of Congress as badass gals kicking butt and taking names. We are, as the kids say, here for it.

The sketch was stacked with female members of the SNL cast, with Melissa Villaseñor as Alexandria “I Say What I Meme” Ocasio-Cortez," Leslie Jones as Maxine “Don’t Go Chasing” Waters, and guest star Halsey as Rashida “Impeach the Motherf*cker” Tlaib. Just to reiterate what the kids say: go off, queens.

You can watch the full sketch here: