At this point, it feels futile to attempt to engage with the president in constructive ways. Trump is a man who responded to the life-threatening devastation of Hurricane Maria by victim blaming the citizens of Puerto Rico and calling the San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz a bad leader. And he did this all from the comfort of his golf club in New Jersey.

In response, during SNL's Weekend Update, the correspondent Michael Che launched a rant at Trump, and he wasted no euphemisms on the president.

Michael Che won the #SNLPremiere with this rant. pic.twitter.com/VA1pte1A59 — Matt Wilstein (@mattwilstein) October 1, 2017

During his short and to-the-point rant, Che condemned Trump for attacking and demonizing Mayor Cruz after she asked for help. He also noted the evidence of bias in how differently Trump has responded to U.S. Hurricane victims in Houston and Florida, and U.S. hurricane victims in Puerto Rico.

He said:

"Oh really, Donald? You bitch. Was she nasty to you? How nasty? Are you shaking? Do you want to smoke a Virginia Slim until your hand stops moving?This isn’t a complicated issue, man, it’s hurricane relief. You just did this very same thing for white people, twice. So, tell Melania to put on her flood heels, get some bottled water, some food, pack up some extra Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl T-shirts and write them a check with our money, you cheap cracker! In one month you have mishandled Puerto Rico, DACA, the NFL. It’s like when anybody darker than your golf pants has a problem you’re thinking, how can I make this worse?!"

Given the danger of Trump's apathy towards Puerto Rico, and the fact that people's actual lives are on the line, Che's use of language seems like the last concern people should have.

*wakes up*

“Hmm, why is Michael Che trending today?”

*sees why.* pic.twitter.com/Hhf3vFnlno — 🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️ (@KatieInTheCLE) October 1, 2017

And yet, unsurprisingly, some people on Twitter didn't take too kindly to the rant. They also didn't seem to understand context of words?! The word cracker has no root in white people being oppressed, in fact it's rooted in white people being the oppressors.

SNL's Michael Che calls Trump a bitch and a "cheap cracker". Our President. CRACKER is a racist term. IS this happening? This is not okay. — LindaJ11 (@LindaLJ11) October 1, 2017

Michael Che calls Trump a cracker and everyone loves it, if someone dropped the N word they would be fired. Double standard?? #SNLPremiere — Matt Kline (@mattklinewwetna) October 1, 2017

Show me history of 'crackers' stolen, beaten, enslaved and called 'cracker' I might empathize until then enjoy your privileged life. — T.V.WatcherMogul (@CrazedBigBroFan) October 1, 2017

Michael Che is gonna be bombarded with "ur the real racist" responses tomorrow — Aaron Neville (@MissZindzi) October 1, 2017

For the most part, however, people were here for the takedown.

"Black people aren't disrespecting the flag, we love our flag. We just know that white folks care more about IT than US." - Michael Che. — Elijah Arnold (@tunesbyelijah) October 1, 2017

SNL's Michael Che said he never apologizes for his language or controversial statements because “I’m just trying to be more presidential.” — Margo Howard✍️ (@Margoandhow) March 25, 2017

Kanye: "George Bush doesn't care about black people."



Michael Che on Trump: "You bitch! You cheap cracker!"



Sign of the times. #SNL — Lorna Cooper (@Coops_tv) October 1, 2017

“It’s like when anybody darker than your golf pants has a problem, you think ‘how can I make it worse?’” -Michael Che #SNLPremiere — Maestro Black (@BKBlack28) October 1, 2017

He nailed it. Watched it live and I stood up clapping. You rock Michael Che — maria byrne (@maria1267) October 1, 2017

Still, others on Twitter pointed out the fact that SNL hosted Donald Trump back in 2015, and therefore contributed to normalizing his racism and public persona.

LOL @ everyone praising #SNL for badmouthing @realDonaldTrump, forgetting that time when they let him host an entire episode & dance 2 Drake — Sam Sanders (@samsanders) October 1, 2017

Regardless of how you feel about this segment, one thing is for sure, it got people talking.

