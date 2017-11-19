SNL roasts former cast member Al Franken over sexual misconduct allegations.

While SNL has come under fire in the past for not going after predatory Democrats with the same fervor as their Republican counterparts, this week's episode didn't let former cast member Al Franken off the hook for his sexual misconduct allegation.

The Weekend Update host roasted Sen. Franken (D-Minn.) over the allegations that he kissed and groped reporter Leann Tweeded in 2006. Referencing a widely circulated photo of Franken reaching for sleeping Tweeden's breasts, Jost quips: "Now I know this photo looks bad. But remember it also is bad."

Jost continues by conceding that the photo was taken before Franken ran for Senate in 2008, but after he was a sophomore in high school.

"It’s pretty hard to be like ‘Oh, c’mon he didn’t know any better, he was only 55,’” Jost added.

SNL kicks off Weekend Update by going right after former castmember Al Franken pic.twitter.com/gp5g3HPC5Q — J.D. Durkin (@jiveDurkey) November 19, 2017

Following Tweeden's accusation, Franken issued a formal apology and requested a Senate ethics investigation be undertaken.