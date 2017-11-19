SNL roasts former cast member Al Franken over sexual misconduct allegations.

While SNL has come under fire in the past for not going after predatory Democrats with the same fervor as their Republican counterparts, this week's episode didn't let former cast member Al Franken off the hook for his sexual misconduct allegation.
The Weekend Update host roasted Sen. Franken (D-Minn.) over the allegations that he kissed and groped reporter Leann Tweeded in 2006. Referencing a widely circulated photo of Franken reaching for sleeping Tweeden's breasts, Jost quips: "Now I know this photo looks bad. But remember it also is bad."
Jost continues by conceding that the photo was taken before Franken ran for Senate in 2008, but after he was a sophomore in high school.
"It’s pretty hard to be like ‘Oh, c’mon he didn’t know any better, he was only 55,’” Jost added.
Following Tweeden's accusation, Franken issued a formal apology and requested a Senate ethics investigation be undertaken.
"I am asking that an ethics investigation be undertaken, and I will gladly cooperate. And the truth is, what people think of me in light of this is far less important than what people think of women who continue to come forward to tell their stories. They deserve to be heard, and believed. And they deserve to know that I am their ally and supporter. I have let them down and am committed to making it up to them."
It appears that when it comes to Tweeden's allegations, both SNL and the senator himself aren't letting Franken off easy.