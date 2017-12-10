SNL's cold open featured kids asking Santa whether Roy Moore, Al Franken, or Trump made the naughty list.

Last night's SNL cold open featured Keenan Thompson as a jovial Santa who greeted a stream of questions from a gaggle of precocious and depressed children. Rather than asking Santa for presents, each of the kids asked questions addressing the high-profile sexual assault scandals in the news.

"Can you tell me: What did Al Franken do?" the first little boy asked a flustered Thompson as Santa.

"OK, wow, uh, let's see. I guess you could say that Al Franken is on Santa's naughty list this year," Thompson replied.

The boy then moves on to ask which list the alleged pedophile Roy Moore is on, which inspires Kate McKinnon (whose playing a world weary elf) to chime in, "It's not really a list, it's more of a registry."

The brilliant SNL opening skit from last night in which kids ask Santa about the scandals and state of our country. https://t.co/gsqxcCxWZ3 — Philip Papaelias (@PhilipPapaelias) December 10, 2017

The questions keep rolling when a young girl asks if Trump made the naughty list, to which Santa replies: "Well, you know, Santa tries to stay out of political matters. Our president may have said or done a few naughty things."

At this point McKinnon the elf chimes in once more to say, "Nineteen accusers. Google it."