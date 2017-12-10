SNL's cold open featured kids asking Santa whether Roy Moore, Al Franken, or Trump made the naughty list.

Last night's SNL cold open featured Keenan Thompson as a jovial Santa who greeted a stream of questions from a gaggle of precocious and depressed children. Rather than asking Santa for presents, each of the kids asked questions addressing the high-profile sexual assault scandals in the news.
"Can you tell me: What did Al Franken do?" the first little boy asked a flustered Thompson as Santa.
"OK, wow, uh, let's see. I guess you could say that Al Franken is on Santa's naughty list this year," Thompson replied.
The boy then moves on to ask which list the alleged pedophile Roy Moore is on, which inspires Kate McKinnon (whose playing a world weary elf) to chime in, "It's not really a list, it's more of a registry."
The questions keep rolling when a young girl asks if Trump made the naughty list, to which Santa replies: "Well, you know, Santa tries to stay out of political matters. Our president may have said or done a few naughty things."
At this point McKinnon the elf chimes in once more to say, "Nineteen accusers. Google it."
The sketch continues to escalate when the little girl points out the hypocrisy between which predators face consequences and who doesn't.
"I learned that if you admit you did something wrong, you're in trouble. But if you deny it, you get to keep your job!" the little girl says, referencing how Trump denies allegations and stays in office, while Franken has guiltily resigned.
The bit ends on a bittersweet note with the little girl Jenny who claims she doesn't want gifts, but for "everything to be okay" (same girl, same).
"But as bad as things might seem, I promise you, Jenny, it will be OK, OK? Maybe not today, maybe not tomorrow, maybe not for another three years, 42 days and 24 minutes. But most people in America are good people. And eventually, good people will fix our country," McKinnon the elf says, attempting to comfort the girl.
"OK, good, But just in case, I'm putting all my money in bitcoin," Jenny says.
Hopefully, Jenny and the other kids get everything they want this year.