The cut SNL sketch 'My Little Stepchildren' sums up the experience of growing up goth.

Last night the masses were tragically deprived of a new episode of Saturday Night Live. Nonetheless, a brilliant sketch from last week's episode with Natalie Portman has been making the rounds.

The "My Little Stepchildren" sketch was cut from last week's airing due to time constraints, but quickly found its way onto the internet. The digital short acts as a parody commercial for dolls, and features Portman and Beck Bennett as the doting parents of a melancholic, Wednesday Addams type girl.

"Most girls like dolls, but not every girl wants to be a mommy," begins the commercial.

"I bought my kid a doll and I asked her, Lisa, are you her mommy?And she said, ‘mommy? Where’s the drama in that? I’m her wicked step-mommy," Portman says.

The commercial then showcases the My Little Stepchildren doll, complete with decorative chest of drawers for locking away birth certificates, and mini luggage so you can send the kids away to boarding school.

People on Twitter immediately identified with the hilarious representation of a melancholic childhood.