This week's Weekend Update segment on SNL leaned in to focus on the gun control measures that should be taken in the wake of the tragic Las Vegas massacre, and the co-anchors Michael Che and Colin Jost spared no ire.

The SNL segment called out the "delicate snowflakes" who oppose gun control, firing at second amendment enthusiasts with a pointed ferocity.

Once the cameras rolled, Jost immediately launched into a deadpan and pointed critique of the priorities of gun owners in America. Or, more specifically, the priorities of gun owners who oppose vigilante background checks and gun control.

He said:

"The investigation into the tragedy in Las Vegas this week has sparked a larger debate in America between people who want common sense gun control, and people who are wrong," co-anchor Colin Jost said to open the segment. "This shouldn't be a partisan issue, the guy had 47 guns. No one should own 47 of anything. If you own 47 cats, you are not a responsible pet owner, you’re a crazy cat lady. And unlike with guns, the government will actually come and take your cats away, because everyone agrees that’s insane."

Michael Che and Colin Jost go back and forth on gun control. #SNL #SaturdayNightLive http://t.co/l7j0RnhTGu — Global TV (@Global_TV) October 11, 2015

The co-anchor Che had some choice words on the matter as well, and leaned into mocking the fragility of hoarding guns.

https://twitter.com/Global_TV/status/"Why is it so hard to get gun control in this country? I mean, who are these delicate snowflakes that we can’t just tell, ‘No, you are not allowed to have 40 guns anymore, Earl. From now on, you can have one gun, max, and six bullets. If you can’t hit what you’re shooting with six bullets, then you don’t need to be shooting at it. Learn karate, or use your words," Che added.

WATCH: SNL mocks "delicate snowflakes" who oppose gun control: "No one should own 47 of anything" https://t.co/dwIs3hNado pic.twitter.com/nSXZPmCYxo — The Hill (@thehill) October 8, 2017

Unsurprisingly, gun owners on Twitter weren't all too pleased by the insults.

Well, at least, a good deal of the Conservative portion.

So according to SNL if you own a gun, your name is Earl. They need to be called out for the racist, non-funny, crap show that it is. — Gabby (@Gabbigirly) October 8, 2017

It could be argued that the backlash to the segment proves the point.

SNL Late nite tv NFL BLM Jackson Sharpton Clinton Obummer Why are you not Protesting the On going Chicago Killings gun don't kill people do. pic.twitter.com/OBBw06oprn — Joel Rudnitzki (@JoelRudnitzki) October 8, 2017

Huh?

Last night, SNL "set aside partisanship"!

Also, "Colin Jost and MIchael Che take on gun rights." pic.twitter.com/Y1B8Y18L9y — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) October 8, 2017

That's SNL response to Harvey? A skit consisting gun control and president trump? How pathetic, protecting your own cowards — Mario Galas (@GalasGalaz) October 8, 2017

Of course, there were also people who loved the critique of gun-loving "snowflakes."

SNL Weekend Update: owning 46 guns ok. But if you own 46 cats the govt will come take them away cuz you are a crazy cat lady=crazy gun guy! — Marguerite (@retiringart) October 8, 2017

The SNL Weekend Update is 🔥🔥🔥 about gun control! I laughed out loud approx 73 times in 2 minutes — Lindsay (@LindsayMpls) October 8, 2017

Maybe, just maybe, we're all special unique snowflakes to someone.

