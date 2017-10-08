This week's Weekend Update segment on SNL leaned in to focus on the gun control measures that should be taken in the wake of the tragic Las Vegas massacre, and the co-anchors Michael Che and Colin Jost spared no ire.
The SNL segment called out the "delicate snowflakes" who oppose gun control, firing at second amendment enthusiasts with a pointed ferocity.
Once the cameras rolled, Jost immediately launched into a deadpan and pointed critique of the priorities of gun owners in America. Or, more specifically, the priorities of gun owners who oppose vigilante background checks and gun control.
He said:
"The investigation into the tragedy in Las Vegas this week has sparked a larger debate in America between people who want common sense gun control, and people who are wrong," co-anchor Colin Jost said to open the segment. "This shouldn't be a partisan issue, the guy had 47 guns. No one should own 47 of anything. If you own 47 cats, you are not a responsible pet owner, you’re a crazy cat lady. And unlike with guns, the government will actually come and take your cats away, because everyone agrees that’s insane."
The co-anchor Che had some choice words on the matter as well, and leaned into mocking the fragility of hoarding guns.
https://twitter.com/Global_TV/status/"Why is it so hard to get gun control in this country? I mean, who are these delicate snowflakes that we can’t just tell, ‘No, you are not allowed to have 40 guns anymore, Earl. From now on, you can have one gun, max, and six bullets. If you can’t hit what you’re shooting with six bullets, then you don’t need to be shooting at it. Learn karate, or use your words," Che added.
Unsurprisingly, gun owners on Twitter weren't all too pleased by the insults.
Well, at least, a good deal of the Conservative portion.
It could be argued that the backlash to the segment proves the point.
Of course, there were also people who loved the critique of gun-loving "snowflakes."
Maybe, just maybe, we're all special unique snowflakes to someone.