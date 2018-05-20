SNL trolled the royal wedding in a sketch of the reception.

The whole internet broke yesterday when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exchanged vows.
The unsurprisingly ornate royal wedding opened up a floodgate of hilarious tweets, the guest list was a who's who of wedding outfits, and of course, Prince George and Princess Charlotte stole the show as children do.
While the public was able to watch televised coverage of the full emotional wedding ceremony at Windsor Castle, Meghan and Harry kept the reception more private and camera free. Naturally, this lapse in voyeurism drove people across the world into temporary madness. Did this mean we were supposed to tend to our OWN lives?! The concept is too painful to even comprehend.
Luckily for us, SNL saw a need and jumped in with their own interpretation of the royal reception in a sketch fittingly named "Royal Wedding."
In the sketch, Mikey Day plays Prince Harry leading viewers around the reception since Meghan is in the hall trying to stop "some of her white relatives from getting in because they’re mental."
The sketch essentially acts as a tour around the various tables at the royal wedding, we get the glorious Kate McKinnon as the Queen (god save her), Cecily Strong playing a drunk Kate Middleton, Kenan Thompson playing Meghan's drunken uncle and Alex Moffat as a very sober Prince William.
Due to the lack of Meghan Markle, people on Twitter had a lot of mixed feelings about the sketch.
One thing is for sure, everyone was impressed by how quickly SNL turned around those royal wedding costumes. That is SWIFT work from the costume department.