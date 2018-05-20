SNL trolled the royal wedding in a sketch of the reception.

The whole internet broke yesterday when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exchanged vows.

https://giphy.com/gifs/bbc-royal-wedding-royalwedding-1zh6sWaynKu57wkmA3

The unsurprisingly ornate royal wedding opened up a floodgate of hilarious tweets, the guest list was a who's who of wedding outfits, and of course, Prince George and Princess Charlotte stole the show as children do.

https://twitter.com/warnerdraco/status/997813540613320707

While the public was able to watch televised coverage of the full emotional wedding ceremony at Windsor Castle, Meghan and Harry kept the reception more private and camera free. Naturally, this lapse in voyeurism drove people across the world into temporary madness. Did this mean we were supposed to tend to our OWN lives?! The concept is too painful to even comprehend.

Luckily for us, SNL saw a need and jumped in with their own interpretation of the royal reception in a sketch fittingly named "Royal Wedding."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=158&v=Qcj15vHJTtk