SNL's Aziz Ansari sketch perfectly nails the tense conversations around #MeToo.

The latest installment of SNL jumped headfirst into tackling the Aziz Ansari sexual misconduct allegations in a meta sketch that lampooned the awkwardness involved in talking about it.

The scene features host Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Keenan Thompson, Aidy Bryant, Beck Bennett, and Heidi Gardner all enjoying dinner, when Gardner interrupts the conversation to ask if they've read the New York Times op-ed about Ansari.

Rather than actually diving deep into the allegations, the sketch pokes fun at how terrified everyone is of saying the wrong thing.

After a minute of everyone hemming and hawing, Bennett finally breaks the silence by saying, "The thing that I keep going back to is, it seems like if she wanted to leave she could have just left."

His statement immediately plunges the table into fits of explosive discomfort. Ferrell impulsively dips his face into his plate, Bryant cuts off her ponytail, Thompson stabs himself with silverware and Gardner casts a spell that makes her disappear.