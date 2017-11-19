Chance the Rapper's R&B ballad 'Come Back Barack' is exactly what SNL needed.

Last night was Chance the Rapper's hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, and it not only went off without a hitch, but it brought us a handful of delightful musical numbers.

The most emotional of the numbers featured Chance the Rapper heading an R&B trio with SNL cast members Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd. The three channeled Boyz II Men in crisp white suits as they sang the ballad "Come Back Barack," to the former president. Naturally, the set switched between foggy shots of the three swaying emotionally, to sexier shots on a bed, and all of it captured the spirit of late 90s musical stylings AND America's emotional state in 2017.

Just, have a look for yourself.

As with all good R&B videos, there are wistful shots of Obama living his post-presidential life intercut with the three men longing for his return. There are references to the hopeful hypothetical of Michelle running, and solid fears about Trump's reign.

The harmonious chorus captures it best: "Come back, Barack. We the didn’t know just what we had / now things are looking bad / like really bad, like real real bad, like nuclear bad.”