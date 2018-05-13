Sociologist who worked at Tinder and Bumble reveals most common mistake people make in their dating profile.

Setting up a dating profile is an intimidating prospect. Even the most confident among us can get flummoxed at how exactly to sell ourselves. Is it better to go the funny route, and post pictures baring all our flaws? Are we better off showing off the most (hot) polished versions of ourselves in order to lure new prospective mates in? What the hell is a "dating bio" even for, but to make us all doubt the most innate aspects of our identity?
There are so many factors to consider when setting up a dating profile, and that's all before you're forced to make small talk with cute strangers.
Given the anxiety-inducing hell involved in setting up an online dating profile, most of us will welcome any professional advice we can get.
After spending time working at both Tinder and Bumble, the sociologist Dr. Jess Carbino has pinpointed one of the most common mistakes people make on their dating profiles.
It's going to sound super obvious, but most tidbits of truth do. The most common mistake (spread across all ages and demographics) that Carbino has noticed is a lack of smiling in profile pictures.
"We've been so socialized to believe that this sexy, smoldering look is theoretically appealing because we've watched people in movies and in Calvin Klein ads presenting themselves in this way. But the vast majority of people don't look like people in Calvin Klein ads," Carbino said.
She went on to emphasize that attempting to look like a sultry (and unhappy) model in your photos "doesn't give off the type of sentiment that you want to be projected toward a potential match. You want to come off as kind and approachable, which is what smiling projects."
Not only did Carbino notice that smiling boosted people's chance of matching with more potential partners, but other studies back up the theory as well.
According to two experiments published in 2014 in the journal Cognition and Emotion, researchers found that the stronger a subject smiled, the more attractive they were found by others.
The biological anthropologist Helen Fisher, who penned the book "The Anatomy of Love" also backs up Carbino's theory.
"When you smile, those who see your smile, smile back, even if very briefly. And as they smile, they use facial muscles which trigger the release of neurochemicals in their brain associated with feelings of pleasure — and they are thus likely to feel happy in your company," Fisher told Business Insider.