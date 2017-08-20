Advertising

Tomorrow, the moon will completely cover the sun for a total solar eclipse, the first one visible from the contiguous United States in 38 years. We've had almost four decades to prepare, but everyone seems to have waited until this weekend to buy their total eclipse glasses.

Without the special glasses, says NASA, eyes can get severely damaged because, obviously, you'll be staring straight at the sun. Some companies and nonprofits — think Warby Parker and public libraries — have been giving out glasses for free. But the sooner we get to call time, the more people are starting to scramble to get their glasses.

On Twitter, people are doing everything from making janky cereal box contraptions to auctioning off glasses in exchange for a date.

I called 9 stores for eclipse glasses and they're all sold out. pic.twitter.com/x1KKCTEOTk — RUMI AND SIR (@beyupdates_) August 20, 2017

hi do y'all still have eclipse glasses



"no we sold out last week dumbass"



ok have a good one pic.twitter.com/KjYeK0qAQ9 — rudy mustang (@rudy_mustang) August 20, 2017

People are racing out to get special glasses and I'm over here preparing for the eclipse like... #solareclipse #eclipse #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/EAYWKpPtAj — Danielle FOX10 (@Fox10Danielle) August 20, 2017

Me since I can't find eclipse glasses pic.twitter.com/uUPcb9iFHc — Good Tweetman (@Goodtweet_man) August 20, 2017

got two pairs of glasses and a fear of commitment, who’s trynna catch the eclipse pic.twitter.com/4We3ePbadS — harry🔺 (@hpasley) August 20, 2017

Of course, there's always R.L. Stine's option.

I won't be wearing dark glasses to watch the eclipse. I'm going to wear 3D glasses so I can see it in 3D. #helpfultips — R.L. Stine (@RL_Stine) August 20, 2017

Good luck out there and remember, don't. Stare. At. The Sun.

