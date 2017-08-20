Tomorrow, the moon will completely cover the sun for a total solar eclipse, the first one visible from the contiguous United States in 38 years. We've had almost four decades to prepare, but everyone seems to have waited until this weekend to buy their total eclipse glasses.
Without the special glasses, says NASA, eyes can get severely damaged because, obviously, you'll be staring straight at the sun. Some companies and nonprofits — think Warby Parker and public libraries — have been giving out glasses for free. But the sooner we get to call time, the more people are starting to scramble to get their glasses.
On Twitter, people are doing everything from making janky cereal box contraptions to auctioning off glasses in exchange for a date.
Of course, there's always R.L. Stine's option.
Good luck out there and remember, don't. Stare. At. The Sun.