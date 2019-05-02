Some women are doing their hair and makeup before giving birth. Labor is the new Met Gala.

There's been a trend in the last five years of women feeling pressure to look good in all the situations that have existed for centuries in addition to while pushing a 6-10 pound newborn out of their birth canal while screaming and sweating in a hospital room. In case you thought maybe the patriarchy was over, worrying about how your face looks instead of the fact that you're about to have a child is a sign we're very far away from it.

While the term "glam-shaming" was popularized by ABC's "The Bachelor" and I'm not trying to glam-shame anyone who feels their best when they look their best even in moments of intense pain, like labor. If you're a social media influencer who feels financial pressure to document every moment of your life, go ahead and put some mascara on while you push. However, some people feel that mothers focusing on their own appearance feels selfish in a moment that's all about selflessness. This is definitely a valid point, but maybe they don't want to kid to grow up and be embarrassed by how rough mom looks in the birthday photos? Just kidding, it's all about Instagram likes.