Someone got their family DNA tests for Christmas and it blew up in their face.

Buckle up, this story is one for the books.
A post on Reddit is circulating after a user posted a story about innocently buying their family an AncestryDNA test for Christmas, without know their family's true history.
Ancestry kits are usually a fun activity for families to do together, especially in America where we usually don't really know how we got here. Sometimes it's as simple as realizing you're not actually that Irish, or maybe you've been bragging too much about thanking your Italian side for your cooking, but other times a DNA kit can send a family into a full-blown identity crisis. In this case, the original poster on Reddit found out their parents have been keeping a pretty important family secret.
The title of our saga is "TIFU by buying everyone an AncestryDNA kit and ruining Christmas" by u/Snorkels721.
Earlier this year, AncestryDNA had a sale on their kit. I thought it would be a great gift idea so I bought 6 of them for Christmas presents. Today my family got together to exchange presents for our Christmas Eve tradition, and I gave my mom, dad, brother, and 2 sisters each a kit.
As soon as everyone opened their gift at the same time, my mom started freaking out. She told us how she didn’t want us taking them because they had unsafe chemicals. We explained to her how there were actually no chemicals, but we could tell she was still flustered. Later she started trying to convince us that only one of us kids need to take it since we will all have the same results and to resell extra kits to save money.
Fast forward: Our parents have been fighting upstairs for the past hour, and we are downstairs trying to figure out who has a different dad.
TL;DR I bought everyone in my family AncestryDNA kit for Christmas. My mom started freaking. Now our parents are fighting and my dad might not be my dad.
Yeah, finding out the person you thought was your father might not be your father isn't the most relaxing way to spend Christmas morning, but it definitely makes for a good story. I wonder if AncestryDNA offers a special refund for "destroying the harmony of a perfectly happy family with the truth of their genetics?" Luckily, the original poster updated the internet on the drama after the comments were overwhelmingly supportive:
Update: Thank you so much for all the love and support. My sisters, brother and I have not yet decided yet if we are going to take the test. No matter what the results are, we will still love each other, and our parents no matter what.
I don't know how old the children in this family are, but this is a very mature response that really represents the true meaning of Christmas. Hallmark, do you want to get in on this DNA test plot line? Because it's heartwarming as hell.
The plot thickened further when u/Snorkels721 sent another update:
Update 2: CHRISTMAS ISN’T RUINED! My FU actually turned into a Christmas miracle. Turns out my sisters father passed away shortly after she was born. A good friend of my moms was able to help her through the darkest time in her life, and they went on to fall in love and create the rest of our family. They never told us because of how hard it was for my mom. Last night she was strong enough to share stories and photos with us for the first time, and it truly brought us even closer together as a family. This is a Christmas we will never forget. And yes, we are all excited to get our test results. Merry Christmas everyone!
Well, if Hallmark isn't interested, AncestryDNA should definitely use this story as free advertising because this is the magic of Christmas spirit at its finest. Wherever you are, u/Snorkels721, we're happy your gift turned into a happy uncovering of the truth. Can't wait to see your family star in "Christmas Family Secrets: DNA Edition." Also, thank you for this clarification:
P.S. Sorry my mom isn’t a whore. No you’re not my daddy.