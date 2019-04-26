Someone got their family DNA tests for Christmas and it blew up in their face.

Buckle up, this story is one for the books.

A post on Reddit is circulating after a user posted a story about innocently buying their family an AncestryDNA test for Christmas, without know their family's true history.

Ancestry kits are usually a fun activity for families to do together, especially in America where we usually don't really know how we got here. Sometimes it's as simple as realizing you're not actually that Irish, or maybe you've been bragging too much about thanking your Italian side for your cooking, but other times a DNA kit can send a family into a full-blown identity crisis. In this case, the original poster on Reddit found out their parents have been keeping a pretty important family secret.

The title of our saga is "TIFU by buying everyone an AncestryDNA kit and ruining Christmas" by u/Snorkels721.