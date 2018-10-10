Brett Kavanaugh might have won a supreme court seat but he just lost his own domain name.

Just when we thought everyone was falling to pieces, someone has won internet prank of the year by purchasing a domain name for Brett Kavanaugh and getting the most millennial revenge ever.
Brett Kavanaugh, alleged sexual assaulter, beer specialist and frat boy from hell, was confirmed to the supreme court on October 6th. It was a long journey with an unhappy ending that gave us little hope for the future despite his victim, #Metoo movement hero Christine Blasey Ford's, inspiring and gut-wrenching testimony.
Now, another hero has stepped up and bought BrettKavanaugh.com before Old Bretty could and has given Kavanaugh's image a makeover.
The site's powerful homepage banner says it all:
*Chills.* The new Brett Kavanaugh internet presence is not just a prank, though, it is a resource for victims of sexual assault, harassment and rape. Toward the bottom of the homepage, the site offers help and hope for change through the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, End Rape On Campus, and the Rape, Abuse and Incest Network.
And, at the very bottom of the site is a link to Fix The Court, which has information about what we can do to stop not only Kavanaugh's power in the Supreme Court, but also to prevent other justices from using their Yale and Beer degrees to get away with assault, and serving for life as a Justice.
Fix the Court has fessed up to the takeover and the executive director of the organization, Gabe Roth, wrote in a statement:
Three years ago, I bought a handful of URLs that I thought might be useful in any forthcoming Supreme Court confirmation battles. Included were BrettKavanaugh.com, .org and .net.
Today I am redirecting those three to a landing page with resources for victims of sexual assault.
I believe Dr. Ford. I believe Prof. Hill. I also believe that asking for forgiveness is a sign of maturity and strength, not weakness.
Watching last night’s White House event and listening to the President again cast doubt on veracity of Dr. Ford’s claims, while not hearing a word of contrition from the newest justice, was difficult for many Americans who have experienced sexual misconduct firsthand.
Fix the Court stands with you. We believe you, and we support you. And if you seek additional resources, you can go to BrettKavanaugh.com
Thank you Gabe Roth and Fix the Court for not only the laugh, but also the step towards progress. And Kavanaugh, we hope you love your new brand!