Brett Kavanaugh might have won a supreme court seat but he just lost his own domain name.

Just when we thought everyone was falling to pieces, someone has won internet prank of the year by purchasing a domain name for Brett Kavanaugh and getting the most millennial revenge ever.

Brett Kavanaugh, alleged sexual assaulter, beer specialist and frat boy from hell, was confirmed to the supreme court on October 6th. It was a long journey with an unhappy ending that gave us little hope for the future despite his victim, #Metoo movement hero Christine Blasey Ford's, inspiring and gut-wrenching testimony.

Hollywood sends support to "hero" Christine Blasey Ford: "You are a true patriot" https://t.co/T2WTCswbmi pic.twitter.com/0s7xaeil4Z — Variety (@Variety) September 27, 2018

Now, another hero has stepped up and bought BrettKavanaugh.com before Old Bretty could and has given Kavanaugh's image a makeover.

The site's powerful homepage banner says it all: