Someone tried to start a feud between Chrissy Metz and Alison Brie. It backfired.

I'm not sure why the Fiji Water Woman isn't entertaining enough for people looking for drama at the Golden Globe awards, but the latest victims of a false feud are Chrissy Metz of "This is Us" and Alison Brie of "Glow."

In a curious clip of Metz on a hot mic at the pre-show, some people have accused Metz of called Brie a "b*tch." Luckily, this is 2019 and pitting women against each other and expecting them to fight isn't a very exciting storyline. Unless you know, it's Netflix's "Glow."

Here’s the Chrissy Metz calling Allison Brie a “b” at #GoldenGlobes2019 pic.twitter.com/Wwl25s3DMR — Will C (@wheelsee) January 7, 2019

Chrissy Metz caught on hot mic calling Alison Brie "such a bitch" on Golden Globes red carpet pic.twitter.com/bW2ZpVEKmU — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) January 7, 2019

People were immediately questioning the clip as it sounds like Metz more likely called her a "babe."

She said babe. — palfaro (@PatsyAlfaro) January 7, 2019