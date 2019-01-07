Someone tried to start a feud between Chrissy Metz and Alison Brie. It backfired.

I'm not sure why the Fiji Water Woman isn't entertaining enough for people looking for drama at the Golden Globe awards, but the latest victims of a false feud are Chrissy Metz of "This is Us" and Alison Brie of "Glow."
In a curious clip of Metz on a hot mic at the pre-show, some people have accused Metz of called Brie a "b*tch." Luckily, this is 2019 and pitting women against each other and expecting them to fight isn't a very exciting storyline. Unless you know, it's Netflix's "Glow."
People were immediately questioning the clip as it sounds like Metz more likely called her a "babe."
Then, Nicole Sperling of "Vanity Fair" asked Brie during the show what she knows about the feud between her and Metz.
Brie was rightfully confused. After hearing about the rumor during the ceremony also, Metz tweeted a denial in response to an "Us Weekly" article that has since been removed.
And her fans were there for her:
Later, Alison Brie took to her Instagram stories:
According to Page Six, AJ Gibson responded to the mysterious sound bite via email, "I was standing on stage with Chrissy and thought she called Alison a babe. Chrissy is one of the kindest women in Hollywood and is so supportive of other talented women. If she did happen to use the ‘other’ word, I promise it was 1,000 percent a joke.”
So, there it is. Two fabulous women working through a dumb rumor like the adults they are. Cheers to Metz and Brie, you're an inspiration!