This vid of Sophie Turner putting her leg behind her head will make you say 'yas queen' and also 'ow.'

Sophie Turner -- Queen of the Internet, dragger of trolls, and apparently master of flexibility. Women really can have it all, and Sophie is living proof of that.

During an interview on The Graham Norton Show, Sophie Turner showed off her old circus skills. That's right, our favorite Game of Thrones cast member used to a train circus artist. Is there anything she can't do? I doubt it.

Turner's flexibility came up when discussing her other impressive talent: sleeping. Speaking of her craft, Turner said, "I can do it any place, any time." And this is in part due to the fact that she is "quite bendy." Of course, everyone wanted to hear more about this alleged bendyness, and Turner did not disappoint.

Watch the full clip here. We recommend stretching beforehand:

As the host noted, Sophie was able to do this without even warming up. To which she replied, "Imagine what I can do when I am warmed up." Rule an entire kingdom, maybe?

Anyway, we bend the knee to this bendy queen.