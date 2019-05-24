Sophie Turner's new bangs are going over much better than the 'Game of Thrones' finale.

Sophie Turner has done many brave things up until now. She has poured herself into the role of Sansa Stark, eventually securing her character the title of Queen of the North. In interviews, she has gotten candid about her struggle with depression and suicidal thoughts. When the public threw a fit about the Game of Thrones finale and signed a petition for a remake, she shut it down on as "disrespectful" on Instagram.

But now, Turner has entered a realm that many women enter, but few can truly pull off: she has gotten bangs. Whether these are her natural hair, a new wig, or clip-ons, it really doesn't matter, because she has fully proven that bangs look fantastic with her face shape and overall vibe.

Her die-hard fans are one step ahead of the rest of us, and have already been processing the news of Turner's bangs.